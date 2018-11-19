Budbo (BUBO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,788.00

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Budbo has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Budbo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Budbo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,788.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Budbo

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Budbo is budbo.io. The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo.

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

