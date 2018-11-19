Cae Inc (CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,240. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

