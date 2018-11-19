Cae Inc (CAE) Stake Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CAE worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 62.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,545,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,661,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.29 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

