Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.10.

CZR stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $146,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 130.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

