Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) EVP A Anderson William Acquires 11,600 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP A Anderson William purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $41,644.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 394,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,153. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

