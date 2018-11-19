Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $157,054,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $850.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

