Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 10,539 DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,573,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,822,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.85 on Monday. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,688,150 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

