Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,623 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. CIBC raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of TIF opened at $106.49 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-acquires-shares-of-2623-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.