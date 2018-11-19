Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

