Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 59.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 248.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saia stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

