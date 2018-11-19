Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$137.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.45.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$114.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$110.00 and a one year high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C$3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5799996279279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total value of C$1,966,560.00. Also, insider John Hountalas sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.55, for a total value of C$1,125,060.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.