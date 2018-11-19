Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CSIQ stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $928.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,670,507 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 2,132,807 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

