Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 98.8% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36,766.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $62.20 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-5-04-million-holdings-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.