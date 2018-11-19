Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 317,564 AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.16% of AmTrust Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmTrust Financial Services alerts:

AFSI stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 317,564 AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-purchases-shares-of-317564-amtrust-financial-services-inc-afsi.html.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.