Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,128 shares during the quarter. Cimpress accounts for 1.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $162,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $5,712,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $123.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 205.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Cimpress’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

