Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.04 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

