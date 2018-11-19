Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 240,092 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,604.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 175,158 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 31,311.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,310.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 299,036 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of ANF opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

