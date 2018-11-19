Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Entegris worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 82.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 225.0% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $504,322.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of ENTG opened at $27.28 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/capital-fund-management-s-a-raises-holdings-in-entegris-inc-entg.html.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.