Capital One Financial (COF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results reflect rise in net interest income and lower provisions. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses remains a major near-term concern and might hurt bottom-line growth. Also, deteriorating asset quality makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. 46,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,635. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

