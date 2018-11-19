Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,537,000 after buying an additional 2,067,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,050,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,752,000 after buying an additional 589,529 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,176,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after buying an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

