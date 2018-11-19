Carlisle Companies (CSL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $145.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:CSL opened at $105.10 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

