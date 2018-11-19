Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,709 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,367,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,081,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,871,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $70.33 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. MED raised their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

