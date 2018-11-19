Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,232,951.16 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 91,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $4,232,951.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,651,810.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $46.04 on Monday. Carvana Co has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 241,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,603,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 188,223 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,964,000 after buying an additional 160,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after buying an additional 758,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,726,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

