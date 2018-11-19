Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $3.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.60. 308,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,941. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,006,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 508,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 310,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

