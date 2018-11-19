Catalent (CTLT) PT Set at $45.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

CTLT stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 53.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

