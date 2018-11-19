Catalent (CTLT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.22.

CTLT opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,895.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

