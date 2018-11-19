Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $134,050.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00136091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00208510 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.53 or 0.08119844 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

