Cellcom Israel (CEL) and ZIM (ZIMCF) Critical Contrast

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 0.37% 0.96% 0.23% ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and ZIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.57 $33.00 million N/A N/A ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Cellcom Israel has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and ZIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats ZIM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup and content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers and telecommunications operators. Additionally, the company offers Internet infrastructure and connectivity, international calling, landline telephony, operator, teleconferencing, and international long distance services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.6 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

