Cellectis SA (CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $12.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.59 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $41.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.99 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $41.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CLLS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 12,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,543. The firm has a market cap of $915.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

