Celsion (CLSN) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Celsion alerts:

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 4,282.33%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.