Celsion Co. (CLSN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Celsion Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,282.33% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.
Celsion Profile
Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.
