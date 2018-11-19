CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYAD. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $27.00 on Thursday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 178,380 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

