CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,519 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.
Shares of CNP opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.17.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.