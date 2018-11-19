Centurion (CNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $46,749.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002843 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

