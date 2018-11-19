Centurylink Inc (CTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,437,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

