Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,285 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $80,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 103,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

