CEVA (CEVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

CEVA stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 152,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 460,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 93.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

