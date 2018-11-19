Changyou.Com (CYOU) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $986.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Changyou.Com by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Changyou.Com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

