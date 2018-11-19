Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after buying an additional 3,561,854 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after buying an additional 2,562,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,699,000 after buying an additional 2,278,222 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $36.87 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

