Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,573 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Mattel worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,295 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,736,000. Tobam grew its stake in Mattel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,478,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 174,532 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Mattel by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,205,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 226,022 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

