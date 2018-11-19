Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,740 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

