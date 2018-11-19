Cheapcoin (CHEAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Cheapcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cheapcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Cheapcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00136972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00209668 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.46 or 0.08151093 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008899 BTC.

About Cheapcoin

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto.

Buying and Selling Cheapcoin

Cheapcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

