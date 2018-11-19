Chemed Co. (CHE) EVP Sells $204,524.10 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.30, for a total transaction of $204,524.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHE stock opened at $314.74 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $227.98 and a 52-week high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 35.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chemed by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

