Chemed Co. (CHE) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.66% of Chemed worth $85,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Chemed by 35.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemed by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 657 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.30, for a total value of $204,524.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,990 shares of company stock worth $6,272,220. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

Chemed stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,600. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $227.98 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

