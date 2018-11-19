Chemours Co (CC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 53.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,033 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 588.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 926.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 753,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,434,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

