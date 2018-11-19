Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) vs. MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and MedEquities Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust $598.27 million 2.98 $76.23 million $2.17 13.62 MedEquities Realty Trust $61.10 million 3.92 $20.42 million $1.14 6.59

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and MedEquities Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 18.64% 7.47% 3.99% MedEquities Realty Trust 19.98% 3.39% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and MedEquities Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00 MedEquities Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.26, suggesting a potential downside of 4.38%. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Dividends

Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MedEquities Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MedEquities Realty Trust beats Chesapeake Lodging Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

