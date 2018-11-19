Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $597,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 53.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other Catalent news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $39.39 on Monday. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

