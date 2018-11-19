Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) Director P. Grant Wierzba Sells 100,000 Shares

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$21,000.00.

P. Grant Wierzba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, P. Grant Wierzba sold 4,000 shares of Chinook Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$1,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, P. Grant Wierzba sold 221,500 shares of Chinook Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$46,515.00.

On Friday, September 21st, P. Grant Wierzba sold 61,500 shares of Chinook Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$12,915.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, P. Grant Wierzba sold 200,000 shares of Chinook Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Shares of Chinook Energy stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Chinook Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chinook Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Chinook Energy Company Profile

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

