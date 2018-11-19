Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 1,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE CB traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $133.18. 184,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,955. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

