CIGNA (CI) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Swann

CIGNA (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Leerink Swann in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Leerink Swann’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

CIGNA stock opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CIGNA has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CIGNA will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

